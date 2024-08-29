City 20 is coming to PC Early Access in September

Developer Untold Games has announced that its post-apocalyptic, survival sandbox title, City 20 will launch into PC Early Access on September 23rd. It’ll be coming to both Steam and Epic Games Store, as well.

To celebrate this announcement, a release date trailer has been dropped, which you can check out below. It shows off the game (including the city itself) and population in action.

City 20 is a deep, dystopian life sim set, which uses a complex interplay of mathematical models to portray life within a post-apocalyptic sealed-off settlement. Players will embark upon a highly-dynamic quest for survival as they navigate harsh environmental conditions, make difficult societal decisions and encounter organised factions. Each choice the player makes will have a cascading effect on the world thanks to the interconnected systems of the game’s realistically programmed social and natural environments – meaning no two players will ever have the same experience. At Early Access launch players can experience around 10 hours of content as they explore City 20, meeting its citizens and venturing out into the surrounding ecosystem. The latter of which plays host to a starting set of animal species, whose behaviour dynamically changes based on player interactions. As they begin to gain a foothold within the city, players can acquire, manage and maintain their own shelter; this can be upgraded by leveraging the in-game electrical and water systems – eventually becoming an independent, self-sufficient safehouse.

The team says that extra content, features, and factions are already planned for City 20, and that the early access release is “just the beginning of an epic journey for the game”, while also adding: “Untold Games will be listening to community and player feedback to help craft this ambitious game on the road to 1.0”. And on that note, the roadmap will be released in the “coming weeks”, too.

City 20 is launching into PC Early Access on September 23rd.