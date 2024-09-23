Survival sandbox builder City 20 is out now in PC early access

Untold Games has announced that City 20 is now available for PC early access on Steam and Epic Games Store, with a discount available during launch week.

To celebrate this, a new trailer has been released. The game will be priced “€19.50 £16.75 / $19.99 with an additional 15% discount available during launch week.”

Check out the trailer, below, as well as some information on the game itself:

City 20 is a deep, dystopian life sim set, which uses a complex interplay of mathematical models to portray life within a post-apocalyptic sealed-off settlement. Players will embark upon a highly-dynamic quest for survival as they navigate harsh environmental conditions, make tough societal decisions and encounter organised factions. No two players will ever have the same journey through the city, as each choice made has a cascading effect on the world, due to the interconnected mechanics underpinning the game, resulting in a completely procedural gameplay experience. These complex systems touch all aspects of gameplay from the titular city’s infrastructure, societal relationships and even the surrounding flora and fauna. At launch players can experience around ten hours of content as they explore City 20, meet its denizens and explore the surrounding ecosystem. The latter of which plays host to a starting set of animal species, whose behaviour will dynamically change based on player interactions.

The developer says that “Additional content, features, factions and more are planned for City 20, and Early Access launch marks just the beginning of an epic and exciting journey for the game. Content will be added approximately every two months; initially players can expect updates to NPC interactions, the UI and a Lock & Key system – in addition to bug-fixes and further QOL improvements”.

On top of that, a full early access roadmap is set to be released in the coming weeks, and the team promises to listen to feedback to help craft the best experience as it approaches version 1.0.

City 20 is out now on PC via early access on Steam and Epic Games Store.