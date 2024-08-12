0 comments

Frostpunk 2 PC Special Edition details revealed, pre-orders now live

by on August 12, 2024
Frostpunk 2 PC Special Edition
 

Skybound Games and 11 bit studios has today revealed details about the Frostpunk 2 PC Special Edition, now available for pre-order. Players can purchase exclusively via the Skybound Online Store for $99.99 and will ship globally for when the game releases on September 20, 2024.

Diving even deeper into the post-apocalyptic abyss, Frostpunk 2 builds upon the foundations that made its predecessor a triumph. It combines city building, strategy and management gameplay while thrusting players into a world of unyielding realities and complex social dilemmas. With a broader scope and expansion in every aspect of gameplay mechanics, Frostpunk 2 escalates the tension as players steer the City and its inhabitants into an uncertain future.

For those eager to know exactly what is in the Frostpunk 2 PC Special Edition, you’ll receive:

  • “Deluxe” Edition: Includes Steam key for base game, 3 post-release DLCs, exclusive in-game item, “Warm Flesh” novella, and a digital artbook & soundtrack.
  • Artistic Shadowbox: This multi-layered frame with integrated LED lights provides a stunning piece to adorn any desk or wall, bringing a touch of the Frostpunk universe into the real world.
  • Numbered Limited Edition: As part of a limited production by Skybound, each Frostpunk 2 PC Special Edition box will be individually numbered, making each box one-of-a-kind.
  • Faction Patch: Are you a technocrat or iceblood? Each box contains one of two available high-quality, embroidered patches, randomly allocated, perfect for stitching onto backpacks or sleeves.
  • Metal & Enamel Keychain: Inspired by the game’s key art, this high-quality piece is a beautiful addition to a Frostpunk fan’s keychain.
  • Two Art Postcards: Players can now send warm greetings from the icy frostland to friends (or foes) with these beautifully designed postcards.
  • Stickers: Featuring the game’s logo and key art, these stickers are perfect for fans to express their passion for Frostpunk 2.

“I’ve been a Frostpunk player, a Captain, since the first game’s release in 2018,” said Ian Howe, Managing Partner at Skybound Games. “So when the opportunity to work with 11 bit studios for Frostpunk 2 came about, I very enthusiastically rallied the Skybound Games team to start visualizing what an exceptional physical edition could look like. Where we landed is a carefully curated PC edition with the hope of providing not just an immersive experience, extending the frostlands beyond the screen, but something fans can treasure for years to come.”

