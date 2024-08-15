The Frostpunk 2 soundtrack ‘Sounds of Frostland’ is announced

11 bit studios has today announced the official Frostpunk 2 soundtrack dubbed “Sounds of Frostland” aiming to bring your icy, desolate survival to the next level. With 11 bit studios wanting to bring the acclaimed city-survival game to expand the scale of the city and give players even more choices when it comes to running the now-established frozen city, a similar approach was taken while composing the music for the sequel. While continuing the legacy of what came before, the soundtrack to Frostpunk 2 aims to introduce something unique to the game all while ensuring the music maintains its icy grip on players.

In a new video, Music Composer Piotr Musiał and Expert Sound Designer Krzysztof Lipka discuss respecting the legacy of Frostpunk, how music helps convey the vastness of the frostland on a much bigger scale, and how unusual instruments—from steam engines and machinery sounds to the noise of the crowd—fit into the unique approach that Frostpunk 2 takes toward game music.

You can take a look at this new video below, showcasing the Frostpunk 2 soundtrack “Sounds of Frostland” being created:

The original iconic music from Frostpunk, performed by a talented string quartet, felt too intimate for the scale of the sequel. This time, Piotr and the team decided to use a much bigger orchestra with a heavier sound, which helps players truly feel the expanse of the city and the weight of their decisions.

To bring the music even closer to the game, they were in search of instruments that could resemble the harsh reality of the Frostpunk world, one where you use scraps and old machinery as meager assets just to get by. One such instrument, the Ghost Cello, is the secret ingredient that can produce primitive music on one hand and an amazing futuristic ambient melody on the other.

Another important part of the Frostpunk 2 sound is the people. Players will experience the crowd in different ways depending on the city’s size, the tension, and multiple other parameters that are happening in real-time.

Frostpunk 2 is coming to PC on September 20, 2024, and day one onto PC Game Pass, with a console launch following later.