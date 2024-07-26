Frostpunk 2 developer diary 3 released: City Unbound

The third episode of the developer diary series for Frostpunk 2 has been released, and it’s called City Unbound, and focuses on negotiations and managing the various factions within the game.

Regarding this, the team at 11 bit studios say that: “In Frostpunk 2, the sheer need for survival is no longer a common goal that unites society. Instead, people divide into factions each with their own, often conflicting world views that you must contend with. As a steward, it’s up to you to carefully balance the various factions.”

Adding to this, the developer says: “A faction’s growing support or resentment affects a system the devs call Zeitgeist, which serves as the general ideological landscape of your city. It has major effects on how the game is played and will be explored further in future episodes of City Unbound.”

Check out the third episode, then, below.

Players will delve into the various layers of the Idea Tree and Zeitgeist—a general ideological landscape of their city—which will be shaped by how they handle factions and navigate through their conflicting ideas. With factions becoming one of the most significant new features, the developers will also focus on how the Council operates, where political shenanigans unfold, and practical ways of reclaiming the frostland from the icy wilderness. Frostpunk 2 takes the city-survival genre to a whole new level. In Frostpunk our biggest enemy was nature, now it’s human nature. You are tasked with managing factions and large city districts, each with its own endless needs and demands. The struggle for survival is no longer what binds your society. As factional power rises, it falls to you, the city’s Steward, to mediate between competing interests and steer your city toward stability.

You can find out about the Frostpunk 2 composer, here. The game was originally planned for July, but was pushed back to September recently.

Frostpunk 2 is coming on September 20th on PC, and day one into PC Game Pass, with console launch following later.