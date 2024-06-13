Frostpunk 2 and The Alters composer announced

11 bit studios has announced that Piotr Musiał will be returning for composer duties for Frostpunk 2, but also The Alters. Musiał has worked with 11 bit studios before, on the original Frostpunk, but also on This War of Mine. He also worked on The Witcher 3 as well.

In terms of The Alters, 11 bit studios says that “Unlike the grim post-apocalyptic setting of Frostpunk, The Alters features a sci-fi story with a completely different musical tone”, but also adds you can experience the some of his new compositions, including almost two hours of The Alters in the demo that’s part of Steam Next Fest.

You can see a trailer, of sorts, announcing this with some snippets of lovely music, below:

Diving even deeper into the post-apocalyptic abyss, Frostpunk 2 builds upon the foundations that made its predecessor a triumph. It thrusts players into a world of unyielding realities and complex social dilemmas within an ever-expanding city. With a broader scope and expansion in every aspect of the gameplay mechanics, Frostpunk 2 escalates the tension as you steer the City and its inhabitants into an uncertain future. Much of that tension comes from introducing different factions within the City walls vying for allegiance among its citizens. Will you bend your decisions to the survivalist nature of the Icebloods, advocates of adaptation over development? Or will you side with the methodical Technocrats, champions of technological progress? Perhaps, you might even side with one of the more radicalized groups you’ll meet in-game. It’s up to you – the City’s Steward.

There’s a digital deluxe edition of the game coming, too, which includes:

Base game

Three paid post-release DLCs

Exclusive access to the story mode 72 hours before the official release

“Warm Flesh” digital novella, an enticing excerpt from the upcoming Frostpunk book anthology

Digital artbook & soundtrack

Frostpunk 2 is coming to Windows PC (it’ll be in Game Pass) on July 25th.