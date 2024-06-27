Frostpunk 2 release date pushed back to September

11 bit studios has announced a change for the release date for Frostpunk 2, which is now coming in September, on the 20th.

Originally planned for July, the delay will allow the team to do more work, which includes sounds pretty extensive. It’s still going to be coming to PC Game Pass, and eventually to Xbox Game Pass when the console release comes.

A statement from Design Director Jakub Stokalski and Art Director Lukasz Juszczyk reads: “Based on the surveys we received after playing Beta, the average rating you gave us was 8 out of 10. We’re super grateful for that! At the same time, it was only a small slice of a work-in-progress, still-growing game. While our backlog is plentiful, it was an opportunity for us to listen to what you enjoyed, and what didn’t quite land yet”.

The team adds: “This allowed us to prioritise things better, and bring upfront the features and modifications we were already working on. But we also realised that to guarantee the best possible experience on launch, we need more time to finish the development of Frostpunk 2. That’s why we made the difficult decision to postpone its release to September 20th, 2024”.

It really sounds a lot will be added, too, with the statement continuing: “We know this is not the news you wanted to hear. However, we believe these additional features are something you deserve to see in-game on day one, not in a patch added after the release. We can only hope you understand that our decision comes from a place of wanting to create the best game possible for you. One thing is certain – these few weeks will pass by VERY quickly for us, because we’re cooking some really exciting stuff. The list is too long to go through all at once, but the highlights include new additions to the game mechanics, extensive UI & UX enhancement and, by popular demand, a new city feature we like to call Zoom Stories.”

Frostpunk 2 is coming to PC on September 20th.