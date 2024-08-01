Jackbox Naughty Pack drops new trailer ahead of September release

Today, Jackbox Games have released the first ever trailer showcasing the three M-rated party games to be included in their “spicy” new adult title, Jackbox Naughty Pack. Each title supports 3 to 8 players and will feature a host of raunchy, mature content. Jackbox Party Packs usually guarantee a fun night in with friends and family, but now you’ll have to be careful who you invite to play!

You can watch the trailer below:

The three games included are Fakin’ It All Night Long, Dirty Drawful, and Let Me Finish. In the first game, Fakin’ It gets a saucy makeover. Everyone gets a secret task except the Faker, who tries to blend in. This features new categories and a new “Remote Play” mode.

Dirty Drawful is, as the name suggest, a filthier version of Drawful, with sexy prompts to ensure “your drawings are both terrible and titillating”.

And finally, Let Me Finish is a new presentation game that seeks to answer some burning questions such as “Where is the mailbox’s butt?” and “How does an avocado get aroused?” You ask the question and your friends answer it – if they dare.

We scored the last Jackbox game, Jackbox Party Pack 10, a 7/10 back in October last year, and said:

A solid entry, The Jackbox Party Pack 10 continues the series legacy to provide a fun mix of party minigames. With some lackluster presentation and in-game narrators that start to grate after a few hours play, it’s not all smiles and laughter, but on the whole it’s an entertaining package that will provide a great opportunity to get together with friends and laugh an evening away together.

Jackbox Naughty Pack is set to release in September 2024 for $21.69 on all major platforms. You can also wishlist the newest Party Pack on Steam ahead of its release.