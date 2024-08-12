Terminator: Survivors has been delayed until 2025

NACON and NACON Studio Milan have today announced that the Early Access release of Terminator: Survivors has been delayed until next year. Originally planned to be released on October 24, 2024, it will now see the light of day in 2025 due to the team needing more time to build a post-apocalyptic world that “lives up to the franchise,” and to “provide an experience that fully meets the players’ expectations.

It’s been four years since the day humanity nearly perished. The truth of the event is still muddied in half-truths as you emerge from a shelter to attempt and reestablish some semblance of society in a world that seems hell-bent on eliminating you and the last vestiges of mankind. You are tasked with scouring the surrounding land for materials, information, other survivors and key resources in order to establish a base of operations for your fledgling group. But you’re not alone. Skynet’s machines are hunting you. They don’t feel anything. They never stop. Ever. Until they completed their mission: eradication of all humanity. Alone or within a group of up to four, lead humanity’s rise from the ashes and unravel the truth behind the bombs, Skynet and the Terminator threat.

“This deferral of the game’s release was a tough decision to make, however we believe that this additional time will enable us to ensure that our vision of the post-apocalyptic world of Terminator meets the expected level of quality,” said Marco Ponte, CEO & Creative Director of NACON Studio Milan. “On behalf of the NACON Studio Milan team, I would like to thank all the players and fans of the franchise for their enthusiastic reception of Terminator: Survivors. We are extremely proud to have this opportunity to work on such an iconic franchise as Terminator, and are eager to reveal more of it to you. Thank you all for support… We’ll be back.”

Although Terminator: Survivors has been delayed, at least it gives the developers the proper time to realise their dream. We’ll give you an update whenever we find out a confirmed release date.