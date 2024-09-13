13Z global playtest announced, starting today

Mixed Realms has announced the first global playtest for its roguelike adventure, 13Z (AKA: 13th Zodiac) and it’s starting today.

The team says it’s been inspired by the likes of Hades, Risk of Rain 2, and even Devil May Cry, which is a good set of games to be inspired by, we’d say.

Starting September 19th, gamers around the world are invited to participate in this exclusive event, getting a firsthand look at the intense hack-and-slash gameplay inspired by the mystical Chinese Zodiacs. This is your opportunity to prove your worth and vie for the title of the legendary 13th Zodiac Guardian. In 13Z, players embark on a daring quest to ascend as the 13th Zodiac Guardian. Confront an array of monsters and the revered Zodiac Guardians themselves in vibrant, ever-evolving arenas. Sharpen your combat skills, strategize against cunning foes, and interact with a lively village that grows and thrives with your achievements. Each run through the Zodiac Trials not only tests your prowess but also enriches the bustling hub at the heart of 13Z.

Here’s a list of key features from the latest press release:

Ascend to Zodiac Stardom: Engage in epic battles across mystical arenas, wielding extraordinary powers to claim the title of the 13th Zodiac.

Choose Your Challenger: Play as unique characters like Lyra the Fox, Raven the Herald of Death, Panda the Warrior, or Cat the Ninja Assassin, each equipped with distinctive abilities.

Built for Replayability: Customize your abilities, unlock powerful transformations, and make pivotal choices that make every playthrough unique.

Solo or Co-op Gameplay: Face the trials on your own or team up with up to three friends for an unforgettable cooperative experience.

13Z is coming PC via Steam, and the playtest is starting from today, September 19th.