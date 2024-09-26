C-Smash VRS New Dimension out today on PS5

RapidEyeMovers and Wolf & Wood have announced that C-Smash VRS New Dimension is out today for PlayStation 5.

The game was originally exclusive to VR headsets, starting out life on PlayStation VR2, and then getting a Meta Quest edition, and now it’s available for flat-screen play via the latest update, out today. RapidEyeMovers says: “Finally playable in 3rd person like Cosmic Smash, SEGA’s arcade and Dreamcast game that started it all, C-Smash VRS New Dimension brings all of the acclaimed fun of the PS VR2 game to PS5 with a host of new gravity defying moves and hundreds of animations.”

C-Smash VRS New Dimension offers a whole new kind of Hybrid Multiplayer, allowing PS5 players to play with other PS5 players, but also across dimensions with PS VR2 players. Fully immersed and physical or in third person, complete with a multitude of accessibility options – a world first for a sports title. PlayStation 5 players can buy the game today (this also includes the PS VR2 game). Existing players of the PS VR2 game are getting the PS5 game as a free update! C-Smash VRS New Dimension PS5 combines the very best of racket sports with block breaking, with 140+ stylish levels, iconic graphic design and hypnotic original music. Players move, dash and duck, performing intense shots, leaps and power smashes while racing against time, either solo or with a friend. With a variety of modes, players can journey to the edge of space and time in single player or make a cosmic connection with a friend and take part in Versus and Co-Op fun. C-Smash VRS New Dimension includes several 1P and 2P modes, including Head-to-Head, Firewall and Quickshot, Zen and Training, Infinity Co-Op, a Boss challenge and an unforgiving AI BOT. Cross-platform Leaderboards, rich Player Stats, powerups like Multi-Ball, Portal and more add infinite replay value.

We liked the game a lot on PSVR 2, saying “C-Smash VRS feels like the culmination of an idea twenty-odd years in gestation. There’s even haptic feedback galore, and it all adds to the immersion the overall experience brings. While it stumbles slightly with its single player offering, the multiplayer modes really are addictive, and it’s a gorgeous looking game with a terrific soundtrack. On top of all that, it’s simple and fun, is a bit of a workout, and is a lower priced title: what more could you want?” in our review.

Likewise the Meta Quest edition fared similarly, with Chris White saying: “C-Smash VRS is great on Meta Quest. It features responsive controls and some bold and colourful stages that push you to break all the blocks and get the highest score possible. The single player is fun if a little bare, but it’s a great way to work up a sweat if you stick with it. The multiplayer includes similar modes to other platforms it has featured on, and while there are similar sports titles that do a great job within the genre, this is one of the finest thanks to great swinging mechanics, and a quality soundtrack.”

C-Smash VRS New Dimension is out now for PS5, PSVR2, and Meta Quest. You can also try the demo, available now.