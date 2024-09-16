Go-Go Town “Build and Bustle” update out today

Developer Prideful Slot has announced that the “Build and Bustle” update for Go-Go Town! is out today, adding lots of new content and features requested by the community.

One of the biggest new additions is the increase to the play space, adding five new areas of the map to unlock. The team says you can “Visit your Friendly and professional Real Estate Agent to unlock new construction areas throughout the map.”

Before we get into the large list of updates, check out the trailer for the build and bustle content update, below:

Here’s the new content:

6 New Townies

1 New Vehicle

New Player Cosmetics

6 new Hairstyles

1 new Glasses

2 new Hats

1 new Backpack

2 new Dresses

1 new Legs

New Decorations and Props

Freeway Set:

Highway Barrier

Roadworks Barrier

White Loop Barrier

Road Sign

Bridge Road

Boom Gate

Signposts x 2

Gardens Set:

Outdoor Setting

Garden Arch

Lamp Post

Hanging Street Lights

Swing Set

Giant Game Pieces Set

There’s also a huge host of bug fixes and general improvements, such as “Added Terrain Eyedropper – In build mode you can now press Tab/Y to jump to the terrain tile that is currently under the cursor”, and many others relating to storage, user interface, gameplay, autosave improvements, key rebindings, AI and pathfinding, and even design and balance.

In terms of new features, you’ve got:

Zone Customisation: Players can now modify and create the location and size of industry zones (Fishing, Forestry, Mining, Farming).

Added New Zone Border Visuals.

Added New ‘Zone’ Section in Build Menu.

Added New Prop “Mining Shafts”: these link to new mining interiors.

Modified prop spawning rules in zones to fit the new dynamic shapes.

Player can now freely move props within industry zones (ie, Trees, Shrubs etc).

Player can give each zone an Icon to help identify them.

Timeclocks can no longer be placed in interior spaces, any timeclocks that were previously placed inside have been placed on top of your zone sign, ready for you to relocate.

Check out the full list of updates on the official Steam post, and if you’re starting out, check out our ten tips to help you get going.

Go-Go Town! is out now via Steam early access.