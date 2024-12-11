Go-Go Town update adds hundreds of new items, new home expansions

A big update from Prideful Sloth, developer of Go-Go Town has been released, adding a load of new items, expansions, and more.

Here’s the details on the update, then: “Call upon your inner decorator and create the home of your dreams – inside and out! The highly anticipated major update 3 launches today, called Creative Corners! After months of asking, Prideful Sloth have heard you loud and clear and today provide you with all new home expansions, giving you NO limits on where you place your room walls, a full 360 camera build mode, and hundreds of new craftable decor (AKA doodads!). From today, you’ll be able to flourish and decorate your humble abode with more flair than ever before. ”

Check out a new trailer, showing this update off, below:

Here’s some of the new features, as well:

Redesign your Residence – With 29 brand new wallpapers, 13 new interior floors, 93 buildable objects and 110 doodads – the decorator in you is just getting started.

With 29 brand new wallpapers, 13 new interior floors, 93 buildable objects and 110 doodads – the decorator in you is just getting started. A Splash of Colour (or a bucket!) – The all new Colour Picker is set to be a fan favorite as players can decorate their craftable doodads with new colours they have created, or to pick a colour of another item to match!

The all new Colour Picker is set to be a fan favorite as players can decorate their craftable doodads with new colours they have created, or to pick a colour of another item to match! Attention to Detail – Maximise your customisation by placing objects on top of one another – laying the table for your guests? Placing a rug on your swanky wooden floors or outside as a picnic blanket? Decorating your shelves with lots of trinkets and plants? The possibilities are endless!

There is also “a new Small Trade Area in their towns, featuring 8 new traders”, says the developer.

In our early access review, we said: “While only in Early Access at present, Go-Go Town! offers players a chilled-out city builder with a surprising amount of things to keep you busy. It is often clear and concise in its progression and unlocks, and the ease at which you can make the town look wonderful kept me hooked. I can’t see myself stopping any time soon, and with it running so smoothly on Steam Deck, it’s great to just pick up and play when you want to switch off for a few hours and check on your town. Storage was one of the only things that frustrated me, but there are workarounds for that the more you play. If you’re after a life sim that offers a similar kind of enjoyment to Animal Crossing, this is definitely one to try out.”

Go-Go Town is in early access now on PC via Steam.