Warhammer 40,000 Darktide Unlocked and Loaded update adds lots of new features

Fatshark has announced more details for the Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Unlocked and Loaded update, and there’s a whole lot coming with the release.

The developer says that Warhammer 40,000: Darktide update adds “a complete reinvention of the itemization systems, a new mission with a new objective, a new social feature, and several quality of life improvements as well as big balance changes.”

Check out the new narrative trailer, below:

The Itemization Overhaul reinvents weapon progression, giving players more freedom to experiment and progress with weapons. The overhaul introduces two new systems, Mastery and Power, that provide players with clear avenues to get the weapons and gameplay they want.

reinvents weapon progression, giving players more freedom to experiment and progress with weapons. The overhaul introduces two new systems, Mastery and Power, that provide players with clear avenues to get the weapons and gameplay they want. Mastery: Players simply have to use their weapon of choice through missions which will result in gaining experience in that weapon’s Mastery track. As players gain experience, they will unlock three different types of rewards and unlock more power: Blessing Points, Weapon Marks, and Perks.

Players simply have to use their weapon of choice through missions which will result in gaining experience in that weapon’s Mastery track. As players gain experience, they will unlock three different types of rewards and unlock more power: Blessing Points, Weapon Marks, and Perks. Blessing Points: Allow players to unlock different tiers of Blessings.

Allow players to unlock different tiers of Blessings. Weapon Marks: Players will unlock various weapon marks attached to the Mastery track of the weapon’s family they are progressing in.

Players will unlock various weapon marks attached to the Mastery track of the weapon’s family they are progressing in. Perks: Perks tiers unlock automatically as players advance in a given mastery track.

Perks tiers unlock automatically as players advance in a given mastery track. Power: With the new Power system, players will be able to see and improve their weapon’s stats, by spending resources at the Shrine of the Omnissiah. The new power system gives players the possibility to increase the base stats of any weapon allowing it to reach its maximum potential.

There will also be a new mission type called Rolling Steel: Introduces a new type of mission, Operations which provide a shorter and more cinematic experience. In Rolling Steel, players are thrust into a high-octane adrenaline scenario where they must stop a moving train hijacked by the cultists. The mission also introduces a timer as an overarching objective, providing a new challenge and elevating the gameplay’s intensity.

A new social feature called Party Finder will let you find players easier, and there will even be a time-limited special event.

We gave the game an 8/10 score in our review and said: “If it has the legs to go the distance, Warhammer 40K: Darktide will get better and better with time. As it stands it’s an enjoyable romp through an almost endearingly macabre world that’s much, much better with other people. Without a doubt, fans of the universe will love every blood-soaked minute.”

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is out now for PC via Steam.