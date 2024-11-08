Warhammer 40,000: Darktide PS5 release date confirmed

Fatshark has announced the release date for Warhammer 40,000: Darktide on PlayStation 5, and also opened pre-orders for the title.

The game will be hitting PS5 digitally on December 3rd, and if you pre-order the “Imperial Edition” you can play it six days earlier.

The developer says that the PS5 version will include some features for PS5, and will also be PS5 Pro enhanced. It’ll have all the content and improvements made since the PC launch, and also:

DualSense Haptic Feedback

Frame rate of 60 FPS on a 4K resolution for PlayStation 5 Pro

Performance mode (60FPS on a 1440p resolution) and Quality Mode (30FPS on a 4K resolution) for PlayStation 5.

The team adds that: “Players will be able to purchase the Standard Edition of Warhammer 40,000: Darktide from the PlayStation Store for $39.99/39.99€. In addition, PlayStation Plus subscribers will get a 10% discount on the Standard Edition and 15% on the Imperial Edition.”

Take back the city of Tertium from hordes of bloodthirsty foes in this intense and brutal action shooter. Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is the new co-op focused experience from the award-winning team behind the Vermintide series. In the depths of the hive, the seeds of corruption threaten to turn into an overwhelming tide of darkness. A mysterious and sinister new force is seeking to take control of the entire city. It is up to you and your allies in the Inquisition to root out the enemy before the city succumbs to Chaos. As Tertium falls, Rejects Will Rise.

In our review, Mick said: “Warhammer 40K: Darktide is a solid shooter experience with friends. With strangers it’s fun, but not quite the same. With bots it’s an afternoon time killer that you’ll play until you’re sick of watching your character bleed out then sit waiting for a “rescue”, which is the resurrection mechanic in Darktide. It’s a good-looking game that has already been heavily updated in the short time since launch, which at least speaks volumes to Fatshark’s dedication.

If it has the legs to go the distance, Warhammer 40K: Darktide will get better and better with time. As it stands it’s an enjoyable romp through an almost endearingly macabre world that’s much, much better with other people. Without a doubt, fans of the universe will love every blood-soaked minute.”

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is out now for PC, and comes to PS5 on December 3rd.