Warhammer 40,000: Darktide “Grim Protocols” update dated

Developer Fatshark has announced the release date for Warhammer 40,000: Darktide – Grim Protocols, the upcoming free update across all formats.

The update is coming on December 3rd to all platforms, and will add a new mode, a new mission, weapon families, and a limited tieme event to celebrate the second anniversary of the game.

You can see the new trailer below, then we’ll get into the details.

New Game Mode – Havoc: Think you’ve mastered the threat over Tertium? Think again. Havoc is a new end-game experience that will test the resolve of the most seasoned operative. Be ready to face daunting challenges and earn new cosmetic rewards.

Return to the Carnival and explore its darkest corners. Steel yourself as you face hordes of cultists who will stop at nothing to achieve their dark communion.

tear through waves of enemies by wielding the destructive might of the Two-Handed Force and Power Swords, and the Ogryn Heavy Stubber.

to celebrate the second anniversary of Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, the game will host an event that will reward players with a unique weapon trinket.

including the expansion of the Penance progression track with new challenges and rewards, as well as quality of life improvements such as an extension of the Party Finder feature.

In our review, we said: “Warhammer 40K: Darktide is a solid shooter experience with friends. With strangers it’s fun, but not quite the same. With bots it’s an afternoon time killer that you’ll play until you’re sick of watching your character bleed out then sit waiting for a “rescue”, which is the resurrection mechanic in Darktide

If it has the legs to go the distance, Warhammer 40K: Darktide will get better and better with time. As it stands it’s an enjoyable romp through an almost endearingly macabre world that’s much, much better with other people. Without a doubt, fans of the universe will love every blood-soaked minute.”

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is out now for PC and consoles.