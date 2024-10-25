Cozy management game Dungeon Inn gets release date

Spiral Up Games has announced the early access release date for cozy management sim, Dungeon Inn, and it’s coming on November 14th.

Better yet, if you want to get an early taste of the game, the prologue is out today (October 25th)( and it’ll give you a taste of what to expect from the early access release in November.

The early access build of the game will launch with “4 charming and fun chapters packed full of engaging puzzles and quirky narrative, and offering more than 5 hours of enthralling cozy strategy management”, says the developer.

Dungeon Inn invites players to step into the role of Sara, an innkeeper who strikes a deal with a dragon to open an inn at the entrance of a busy dungeon. Players must manage the rivalry between two adventurers’ guilds, ensuring they don’t uncover Sara’s secret double dealings. With cozy, strategic gameplay, players will have to cater to customer demands, upgrade their inn to attract more guests, and craft the perfect strategy to thrive in a charming yet challenging setting.

Aldric Chang, CEO of Spiral Up Games, shares: “We are stoked to announce the official release date of Dungeon Inn. This game introduces a unique blend of cozy resource management and turn-based strategy while managing an inn amidst the rivalry of two guilds. We believe the game’s charming art, playful tale and puzzle elements promises an engaging and delightful experience for players.”

Here’s some of the main features from the press release:

Turn-Based Inn Strategy Management: Using various tools at your disposal, deploy turn-based strategies to draw in adventurers, or slow them down to keep rival guilds apart. Perfect your timing to prevent clashes, boost profits, and watch your inn flourish!

Using various tools at your disposal, deploy turn-based strategies to draw in adventurers, or slow them down to keep rival guilds apart. Perfect your timing to prevent clashes, boost profits, and watch your inn flourish! Master the Art of Covert Inn Operations: While clashes between guilds may be unavoidable, strategic intervention is key. Send in covert armored fighters to tip the scales in one guild’s favor to reduce suspicion on your double-dealing.

While clashes between guilds may be unavoidable, strategic intervention is key. Send in covert armored fighters to tip the scales in one guild’s favor to reduce suspicion on your double-dealing. Strategize & Keep Guests Happy: Your response to events and requests will impact your inn’s reputation and income—and could either quell or raise suspicions.

Your response to events and requests will impact your inn’s reputation and income—and could either quell or raise suspicions. Upgrade and Transform Your Inn: Invest your hard-earned coins in exciting new facilities, like training rooms and restaurants, that attract more guests and unlock new events.

Dungeon Inn is coming to PC early access on November 14th.