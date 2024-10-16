Crow Country hits Nintendo Switch today

SFB Games has announced that the fantastic retro-styled Crow Country is out today on Nintendo Switch, after previously launching on other formats.

Adam Vian, Creative Director at SFB Games, said: “Crow Country is out now on Switch! People have been asking for this ever since our initial launch back in May, so we’re really excited to finally bring the game to this new audience! Crow Country is a great fit for Switch, too – it just feels right.”

Check out the Nintendo Switch launch trailer, below, along with the pricing and other info on the game:

Hunt for clues in dark corridors, abandoned rides and deserted rooms and proceed with caw-tion to evade the deadly creatures who lurk in shadows. For visitors more interested in treats than tricks this Halloween, Exploration Mode allows you to journey on without fear of being attacked; or for the more experienced horror game connoisseur, you can take on a true test of grit and tackle Hard Mode. A tale of reckless hubris and human greed, and now at the centre of it all… you. ​

SFB Games has also announced a collaboration for some merchandise, coming on October 29th, with more to come next year. It’ll be the likes of a t-shirt, and some other bits and bobs.

In our review, Lyle said: “If you grew up hanging out at the Racoon City Police Station with Leon then Crow Country will provide you with all the nostalgic joy you could ever want. This wonderful retro inspired survival horror game is packed full of well designed puzzles, unnerving environments and creepy monsters, and as long as you can tolerate some overly cruel traps you’ll be in spooky heaven.”

Crow Country is out now for PC, Xbox, PlayStation, and as of today, Nintendo Switch. The Switch version will cost £16.75 / €19,49 / $19.99.