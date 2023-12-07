The Mermaid’s Tongue is the new game from the Snipperclips developer

‘Tis the season for new game announcements, apparently, and SFB Games has just revealed The Mermaid’s Tongue, a new “deep-sea mystery”.

SFB Games is known for titles like the Nintendo Switch launch puzzler, Snipperclips: Cut It Out, Together!, though perhaps more importantly to fans, it’s the follow up to Tangle Tower, which was an award-winning title. The Mermaid’s Tongue is coming to PC and console in 2024, but the team has put out a demo you can try now.

First up, let’s check out the new teaser trailer, before getting into the official information from the press release.

In the pitch-black waters beyond a long-abandoned fishing town, the reclusive captain of the world’s strangest submarine has been murdered. Some say the captain was an immortal time-traveller. Others say he was a vampire, cursed to stay hidden beneath the waves forever. Only one thing is certain: it’s up to you to find the killer. Easy enough, right? After all, it can only be one of… *checks notes* eight suspects, each more eccentric and inscrutable than the last?! Gulp. A riotous follow-up to the beloved Tangle Tower, one of Apple Arcade’s top three most highly rated games of all time, The Mermaid’s Tongue is a witty, visually spectacular detective mystery that balances heavy themes with light-hearted humour. Submerge yourself in the nautical beauty of the sprawling Mortuga Submarine and discover its many oddities and secrets. Interrogate the sub’s suspicious occupants – each fully voice acted and brought to life through expressive, hand-drawn 2D animation – and collect clues by solving satisfying puzzles designed to encourage curiosity, experimentation, and that ultimate “aha!” moment of discovery.

Adam Vian, Creative Director, explained: “The Mermaid’s Tongue is going to be really special. Everything from the beautiful painted backgrounds, to the music, to the brand new full 3D clues – it’s all been elevated from our previous work”. Vian added that “We’re big fans of the detective genre, and we’re passionate about pushing it forward – both in terms of player agency and artistic quality. ​For people who enjoyed Tangle Tower and wanted more… This game is exactly what you’ve been waiting for”.

The Mermaid’s Tongue is coming to PC and consoles in 2024, the demo is available now on Steam as part of Double Fine and iam8bit’s Day of the Devs 2023.