Gori: Cuddly Carnage update adding new features

Wired Productions and developer Angry Demon Studio has announced a big update for Gori: Cuddly Carnage, adding Twitch integration.

First up, the game is having a relaunch called “Gori: Cuddly Carnage – Reloaded!”, and it’s coming in International Cat Day in the USA, which will include a new Halloween update, Twitch integration, and will also be 30% off on Steam, with 20% off on PS5. It’s also available on Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch.

Here’s a new trailer showing off the Halloween update:

Here’s the list of features coming to the reloaded version:

Halloween Update – Free for All: Get ready to skate and slash your way through Halloween with glow-in-the-dark skins for Gori, Frank, and his shield! This update not only enhances the chills but redefines the main menu with a creepy-cute design perfect for the season. Available in-game on October 31st on all formats.

Twitch Integration for Streamer Fun: Streamers, it’s time to rally your viewers! New Twitch integration brings exclusive interactive elements, pulling Gori fans closer into the action and letting the community get in on the carnage.

Support Safe In Our World with Charity Skins: We’re excited to launch a special charity skin pack supporting Safe In Our World, a charity that promotes mental health awareness within the gaming community. All proceeds from this pack will go directly to the charity and it’s just $1.99!

Worldwide Launches and Retail Editions: For the first time, Gori fans in EU and the US can snag physical editions for PS5 and Nintendo Switch, adding Gori’s ultimate skate-and-slasher chaos to your game shelf.

Expanded Voice Over: Due to immense demand in China, we’re pleased to launch full Chinese Voice Over across all formats, making our feline adventure accessible to even more players worldwide.

In our review, Lyle said: “Gori: Cuddly Carnage is a bloody fun time, with a whole lot of ideas packed inside its crude and rude outer shell. The combat, while not the best in class, is entertaining and frantic, and the amount of interesting new abilities you get as you go is rather impressive. Some won’t appreciate the constant swearing and gratuitous violence, but for everyone else this is one gory game you won’t want to put down.”

Gori: Cuddly Carnage is available on PC, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Series S|X.