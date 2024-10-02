Nekograms released today for Nintendo Switch

Publisher Hungry Sky has announced its puzzle game that requires guiding sleepy cats, Nekograms, is out now for Nintendo Switch.

As we say, Nekograms requires the player to guide sleepy cats to “their perfect napping spots”, and is described as a cozy puzzle game for cat lovers.

Check out the official launch trailer, below:

Nekograms is a charming puzzle game where your mission is to help cats find the perfect spot for a good catnap! Strategically move cats and cushions to ensure each kitty is comfy and content. But there’s a fun twist! Cats can only move left and right, while cushions can only move up and down. Challenge your puzzle-solving skills in this delightful, cat-filled adventure!

Here’s some of the key features for the game, from the press release:

Original Puzzle Mechanics – Move the cats and cushions so that every kitty is nice and comfy. But there's a twist! Cats only move left and right, and cushions only move up and down.

120 Fun and Challenging Levels – Engage with a wide variety of levels that increase in complexity, providing hours of brain-teasing fun.

Over 15 Different Cat Breeds – Meet and play with a diverse collection of adorable cats, each with its own unique appearance and charm.

Amewsing Accessories – Discover a delightful selection of accessories, including Bread Face, Watermelon Head, and Pancake Stack.

Three Beautifully Crafted Worlds – Each stunningly designed world has its own distinct aesthetic and atmosphere, enhancing the visual appeal of your puzzle-solving journey.

Original Relaxing Soundtrack – Immerse yourself in the calming, original soundtrack that perfectly complements the soothing gameplay, helping you relax as you play.

Unlockable Endless Mode – Once you complete the 120 levels, challenge yourself with an Endless Mode offering limitless puzzle-solving opportunities and a chance to test your skills to the fullest.

Nekograms is out today for Nintendo Switch, and will cost $7.49 USD / $10.99 AUD.