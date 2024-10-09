Towerborne first early access update is live, makes lots of changes

The first early access update for Towerborne has been released by Stoic and Xbox Game Studios, and changes quite a bit, while adding new content, too.

Towerborne was release into early access on PC on September 10th, and the first update is called “Duskveil”. It adds festive cosmetics, bug fixes, and quality of life improvements, but also crucially gameplay adjustments that are based on feedback from players.

Here’s what Stoic says about the gameplay and exploration changes (click the link to see the full patch notes):

This update focuses on refining core systems like item progression, Spirit Dust, and shrine functionality, while also keeping missions and challenges fun and balanced. One of our key goals was to smooth out the progression and difficulty curves. We heard your feedback that leveling up, gearing up, and collecting Spirit Dust was happening a bit too fast. We also noticed some sharp difficulty spikes between Danger Levels, especially between Levels 3 and 4 – where Aces don’t yet have access to Epic Items. To address this, we’ve adjusted item upgrades so fully upgraded Uncommon and Rare items can now reach higher levels, while keeping the balance intact for Epic items.

One area that has seen a fair amount of changes is the Sentinel class, as follows:

It’s been great reading all the feedback about each class. The Sentinel Class in particular has had a lot of healthy discussion, both positive and critical. It’s clear that this Class is a hot topic, and there are aspects of it that don’t quite feel right. A large portion of this update specifically focuses on the Sentinel’s Class Mechanic to bring it more in line with the other classes. Some of these changes may be expected, but it’s possible that there’s a bit of a fun surprise as well. There will be additional tweaks in the future to further refine the Class Mechanic, but right now, we wanted to focus on providing the player with cool moments and new opportunities. Thanks for joining us on this adventure!

There really are a huge amount of changes, so we’d suggest hitting up the official patch notes on Steam to find out more.

Towerborne is in early access on PC via Steam now.