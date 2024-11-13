Towerborne update 2 adds “Danger Level 5”

Developer Stoic has released the second major update for Towerborne, adding a new “Danger Level 5”, a new boss fight, and more.

This follows on from the previous update, which refined item progression, and other functionality. The official post on Steam explains more, with Stoic saying: “Today, we’re thrilled to roll out our biggest gameplay update during early access.

We are raising the stakes with the heightened challenge of Danger Level 5—which brings dozens upon dozens more hours of gameplay that can stack up fast (depending on where you’re at in your journey and, let’s be real, just how much loot you’ve stashed). Speaking of loot, more mastery means better gear—we’re introducing the first batch of Legendary items for players to discover alongside an expanded world with over 100 new map tiles waiting to be explored.”

Here’s the details on the second update, then:

NEW Group Finder (V1) ➔ We’ve heard your feedback on the woes of matchmaking and are introducing an early version of a Group Finder. It’s not fully functional yet – but we wanted to get something in your hands ASAP that we can build on over the coming months.

NEW Danger Level 5 ➔ Our first big content drop, expanding the map, raising the level cap to 50, and introducing tougher enemies to challenge seasoned Aces.

NEW Boss Fight: The Triumverate Awaits ➔ If you thought that Pangojira and Yxil were a threat, wait until you see what’s waiting for you in the Heart of Numbers…

NEW Ventures ➔ Embark on four additional Ventures packed with formidable foes and exclusive rewards.

NEW Legendary Weapons and Gear ➔ Discover Legendary items with unique perks, adding custom power and depth to your loadout.

NEW Umbra ➔ Encounter new Umbra companions with unique abilities to aid and amplify your adventures.

It may be early access still, but Towerborne is definitely advancing at a fast speed.

Towerborne is out now for PC via early access on Steam.