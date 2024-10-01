Turn-based RPG Etheria: Restart, gets a gameplay trailer

XD Games has shared the latest on upcoming turn-based RPG, Etheria: Restart, via a new gameplay trailer at TGS 2024.

The developer says that this new video features “overhauled summoner combat that adds RPG depth to its turn-based combat, this stunning new adventure stole the hearts of players at the show”.

Check out the video, below:

More than just a beautiful RPG, Etheria: Restart tells the story of a world on the brink of collapse, it asks how far Humanity is willing to go to survive. Escaping to a virtual realm and leaving reality behind, players take on the role of a Hyperlinker as they desperately try to defend what remains of the Human race. Combat is at the heart of Etheria: Restart, and the developers have crafted a combination of turn-based strategy with summoning mechanics to create a blend of traditional RPGs and modern adventures that will enthral players from the minute they step into the neon-soaked world. Exploring this thrilling story an initial 5 chapters, players will meet memorable characters and embark on a journey that will stay with them long after they’ve left Etheria.

Coat the city with all the vivid dyes from extraordinary urban Animus: You are in battle with Etheria’s urban Animus who were once ancestral angelic beings. Breaking out from average playable characters in games, Aminuses in Estheria are the virtual beings awaken from the collision between ancient myths and urban city lives. Collect Animus character cards to build up your team of force with all sorts of ethereal abilities and skills together to reveal the hidden secrets in this virtual world.

Storming undercurrent: Enter the game with Hyper-linker's ability to travel between the real world and Etheria to complete quests. Etheria starts to collapse under an unknown virus' attack, hidden truths begun to reveal…

XD Games doesn’t say when the game is launching, but that it’ll be coming to PC and Mobile Devices, and that you can check out more information on the Steam page, located here.