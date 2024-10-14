Unrailed 2: Back on Track is a cute take on the chaotic co-op genre | Hands-on preview

Looking like the digital offspring of Crossy Road and Overcooked!, Unrailed 2: Back on Track is a co-operative multiplayer game that has you constructing rail lines in a race against time against an ever advancing locomotive. You’ll be mining for metals and chopping down entire forests for supplies as you race with friends to lay down bridges and tracks to keep the train running on time as it races to the station whilst dodging bosses and navigating the local flora and fauna.

Keeping things on track (get it?) will require more than a little coordination and communication with your colleagues. This is a game built on teamwork. And shouting. A lot of shouting. What seems to work is that each person takes on a dedicated task, be it lumberjack, miner or maybe even go get the stuff when it’s ready to grab-er. That’ll work well, at least for a little while until something will start to cause a little friction. Maybe it’ll be that the engine is starting to heat up and needs water thrown on it to stop it from showering you all in fiery debris? Or maybe there’s a river in the way that will need spanning before the train dives head first into the depths?

This is where friendships can be tested and family members can be dis-owned. “I don’t care if you’re over there, just get the bucket! No, not that way, the other way! Bring the pickaxe!” More than once I’ve had to take a moment and slowly count from ten, lest I be forced to do something that I will later regret. It’s a frantic race from start to finish that will quite possibly make you re-evaluate your life choices and wonder what your other partner might have done in this situation had you made a different decision not to go to the pub that night in 2001.

The maps and challenges that you face are procedurally generated, so every run will present unique challenges and obstacles for you to face. With permanent unlocks that will buff your abilities and varied biomes to traverse, there’s an addictive rogue-lite element underpinning the whole experience. From new carriages that will allow you to carry more precious cargo or even gamble resources to character customisation and ability options, it feels like there’s an awful lot to unlock as you journey across the world. With hats, glasses and backpacks to choose from, you’re free to play a bit of dress-up with your chosen animal. Yes, did I not mention that you play as an animal? With sharks, giraffes and owls among the choices on offer, these cutesy characters will bring a smile to your face as you repeatedly smash your controller into the floor, tears of pent up rage rolling down your already streaked cheeks.

The gameplay loop, whilst fast and more than a little stressful at times, is actually quite simple in the moment to moment. Controls are straightforward and tasks are clear to understand. Need to cut more wood? Then go grab the axe and just walk into the trees to cut more lumber. It couldn’t be more simple. What is easy to fall foul of, is making only narrow paths for yourself, blocking the route back to where you need to be when everything goes horribly wrong. It’s an easy obstacle to get used to, though, and probably only took me around five hundred attempts to remedy before it became muscle memory.

Should you be on the receiving end of a terrible accident, you’ll respawn and gently drop back down to earth on a balloon, losing a few moments but otherwise in perfect health, ready to get back to work once again.

Unrailed 2: Back on Track is a cute take on the chaotic co-op genre with a delightfully bouncy soundtrack and endearing blocky visuals. With plenty of biomes, engines, and carriages to unlock, quests to complete, as well as multiple game modes to enjoy with friends in both couch and online play, there’s a lot to look forward to with this one.

Unrailed 2: Back on Track is set to arrive on time for PC via Steam on November 7th.