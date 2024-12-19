Windblown patch adds DualSense Edge support, and “Ultra” view distance

Motion Twin has released a small update for its latest title, Windblown, adding some neat new features as well as fixing some bugs.

The patch (0.2.2) was detailed via a Steam post, as follows:

New “Ultra” view distance preset for high-end PCs

New candidate support for the DualSense Edge controllers

There is also a small balancing update: “Cog Gates now allow you to split spending between your current and saved Cogs, prioritizing the use of current Cogs first”.

Bug fixes are next:

Alterattacks: fixed delayed issue: if you just had started a combo attack when you got the Alterattack signal it did not launched

Alterattacks: fixed Alterattack does not start if previous action was also an Alterattack

Gameplay: fixed dropping 2 flasks by mistake (drop cooldown is slightly higher)

Audio: fixed Factory boss music not starting after cutscene

Crash: fixed crashed caused by collisions in Rat Village’s Miniboss chunk

HUD: fixed current Cogs counter showing wrong value in Run

HUD: fixed damage counters being sometimes offscreen horizontally

UI: fixed some scrollbars not being draggable using the mouse

UI: fixed input fields not being escapable simply by using arrow keys

Lastly, a few optimisations to know about, along with some “small UI tweaks”:

Collected shader variants

Lowered default view distance for better performances

More optimizations on VFXs

Optimized Factory terrain geometry

Optimized some LODs on Factory

In our early impressions we said: “The combat is super, and even the movement, aided by a very responsive dash, feels satisfying. The core loop can and will be built upon, but with the option to play in coop and the runs being procedural, Motion Twin do a lot with a little here. Little things like the way the characters animate when they walk, or just the fact that you can be a sword-swinging guinea pig hacking your way through armies of murderous machines – there’s a lot of character weaved into Windblown, and that combined with Motion Twin’s excellent game design could be an incredibly potent mix.”

Windblown is in Early Access now on PC via Steam.