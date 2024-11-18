Alien: Rogue Incursion gets a new story trailer

The upcoming PSVR2 and PCVR title, Alien: Rogue Incursion, has just got a new story trailer ahead of its December release.

It’s hard to know what’s more exciting… getting to wield a Pulse Rifle in person thanks to the virtual reality nature of the game, or getting to see an Alien up close and personal in VR. Actually wait, that sounds terrifying.

Anyway, check out the new story reveal trailer, below:

Alien: Rogue Incursion is an all-new single-player, action-horror VR game featuring an original story that fully immerses players within the terrors of the Alien universe. Designed by Alien fans for Alien fans, Survios brings their expertise to crafting this frightfully immersive Alien virtual reality game. Experience the horror and challenge of fighting Xenomorphs in a world inspired by the look and feel of the Alien film franchise. Audio, visuals, lighting, FX, interaction, and haptics work together to plunge players into the terrifying Alien universe.

Here’s some of the key features from the Steam Page:

COMPELLING ORIGINAL NARRATIVE: Experience the Alien universe firsthand with Zula Hendricks, a resilient former Colonial Marine with a complicated past on a dangerous mission to rescue friend and former squad mate, Benjamin Carver. With her synthetic companion Davis 01, Zula must fight her way to the heart of the Gemini Exoplanet Solutions research facility and confront the secrets waiting within. There she will discover new and deadly horrors that, once unleashed, could spell the end for humankind.

DANGER LURKS EVERYWHERE: Xenomorphs can intelligently use the environment to find the best angle of attack and appear from anywhere around you. Playing in VR will test your nerves and skill as you feel the pulse-pounding terror of facing off against deadly Xenomorphs all around you. In addition to weapons and gear, you will also need your resourcefulness, quick reflexes, and ability to stay cool under terrifying pressure to survive.

MISTAKES ARE DEADLY: Combat is dynamic and can happen (or not) based on Player actions, and the moment you don’t respect Xenomorphs is the minute you die in a gory mess. Spawning is reactive to the players movements; make a lot of noise, and you are calling the Xenomorphs to you. In combat with Xenomorphs, death is very much an inevitable reality.

ICONIC WEAPONS AND GEAR: Locate Xenomorphs with your Motion Tracker. Unleash a hailstorm of bullet fire with your Pulse Rifle, Shotgun, and more from your arsenal to battle the Perfect Organism.

Alien: Rogue Incursion is coming to PSVR2 and PCVR headsets on December 19th.