Chicken Police: Into the HIVE out on Steam today

Developer The Wild Gentlemen has announced that its point and click sequel Chicken Police: Into the HIVE is out now on PC via Steam, with a console version coming later down the line.

The team says the second game in the series will see you: “Join Sonny Featherland and Marty MacChicken as they put their feathers on the line in this tale of love, loss, and betrayal. Find out now if they can make their way into the depths of society to quell a world-shattering conspiracy and make it back out alive…!”

You can now step into the well-worn talons of the Chicken Police as they pick up the fight against crime once more in Chicken Police: Into the HIVE!. Enjoy an artistic, hand-crafted homage to the film noir genre as you make your way through Clawville — the most crippled city in the ‘World of Wilderness’, a carefully created world where anthropomorphic animals reign supreme. To deliver this deep and thrilling story, the game contains more than 12 hours of voice-over performed by a stellar cast, and includes voices from Baldur’s Gate 3, The Witcher series, Cyberpunk 2077 and many more. Follow your leads across 35+ different locations and learn more about the Wilderness’ tumultuous history as you meet a whole cast of colorful (at least, if you’re playing in the new technicolor mode) characters, each with their own role to play in this mind-blowing conspiracy. Don’t forget to pay attention to what they have to say — you’ll have to interrogate some of them, and only by brooding on the right question at the right time can you crack this hard-egg of a case wide open.

Developer The Wild Gentlemen is excited to release Chicken Police: Into the HIVE! and introduce the Chicken Police’s new adventure. Co-founder Bálint Bánk Varga said, “We’ve worked long and hard to make this game everything that it is, filled to the brim with dark humour, grim vibes, and a mystery that’ll make the hairs on the back of your neck stand up. We’re hoping that both existing fans and newcomers to the series will enjoy solving this crime together with Sonny and Marty.”

