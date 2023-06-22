Chicken Police – Into the Hive announced, coming to PC in 2024

The Wild Gentlemen has announced the sequel to Chicken Police – Into the Red, and Chicken Police – Into the Hive is coming to PC next year. Released in 2020, the original game was pretty successful, sitting on Steam with an “overwhelmingly positive” review status.

The new game will be coming to PC in 2024, and there are more details to come later, though if you’re going to Gamescom, the game is going to be there as well. Check out the reveal trailer, below:

Chicken Police – Into the Hive! is a character-driven film noir detective adventure, where you must gather clues, interrogate suspects, and use your creativity to solve problems in a variety of ways to uncover a world-shattering conspiracy. While freely exploring Clawville and its 35+ locations, you will meet more than 30 fully dubbed characters, each with their own role to play in this dramatic tale of murder, betrayal and love. Besides the main story, there will be a myriad of side quests, pathways and opportunities to explore in Chicken Police – Into the Hive!

We actually reviewed the original game back in November 2020, where Nicola Ardron gave it an 8/10 on Switch, saying: “Chicken Police – Paint it Red! is a lot of fun though. It is dark and funny with an atmospheric and clever main plotline. The central mystery keeps pulling you through and the actions you take in-game feel for the most part streamlined and in keeping with the themes. There’s some weird tangential gameplay – a shoot-out during a car chase, and a mini-game that involves zipping up the dress of a high-class escort that mix things up a bit, but much of your time will be spent clicking around and absorbing the gorgeously rendered environments. It’s a clucking good time”.

It’ll be interesting to see if any of the criticisms from the first game have been fixed for the new one, coming to PC in 2024.