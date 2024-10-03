Chicken Police: Into the HIVE! release date confirmed, coming to consoles later

Joystick Ventures and The Wild Gentlemen have together announced the release date for Chicken Police: Into the HIVE! and it’s November 7th.

The release is for PC via Steam-only for now, but it’s coming to PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, and Nintendo Switch at a later date after the PC launch. As you may have guessed from the image at the top of this article, something new to the second game in the series is that you can switch between the black and white aesthetic of the original game, and the new “technicolor” mode whenever you like.

Check out the date reveal trailer, below:

Sonny Featherland and Marty MacChicken are back at it again, ready to stick their beaks where they don’t belong — although this time their mission might bring them more than just a few ruffled feathers. On November 7th, PC players can spread their wings and join the seasoned Chicken Police on what just might be their most harrowing case yet as they head to the slums of Clawville, a dynamic city where different animal species live together in harmony. The horrors that await them in the Hive where insects are forced to live in horrible conditions, however, say otherwise… Explore the tough streets of Clawville and interrogate over 30 characters in more than 35 locations. Just make sure to keep your wits about you while you peck through lies to avoid getting scrambled. And remember: everybody’s got an angle in this town and if something smells fishy, it probably is.

Bálint Bánk Varga, co-founder of The Wild Gentlemen, said, “We’re very happy to confirm that Chicken Police: Into the HIVE! will be coming to consoles soon after the PC release! We’re working hard to make sure that our fans who played Chicken Police: Paint it RED! on console don’t have to wait much longer before they too can solve the mystery of the Hive.”

We got to play a preview build of the game back in February, and Lyle enjoyed it saying: “Chicken Police: Into the HIVE may just be a simple game involving pointing, clicking and chatting to animals, but the fantastic writing and undeniable charm make it simply wonderful. I’m only sad that I was only able to play an hour of the game, and that I’ll have to wait to experience more of this clucking great game.”

Chicken Police: Into the HIVE! is coming to PC via Steam on November 7th.