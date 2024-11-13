Old School Rally update adds local multiplayer and more

Astrolabe Games has announced another large update for the PSX-style rally game, Old School Rally, adding lots of requested features.

Currently in early access, the game is doing pretty well in terms of the user reviews, and this “fall update” also comes with a 10% discount on the game, in case you’ve been on the fence before.

Here’s the major updates, then, which include local multiplayer, more stages to race on, and more music:

Split-Screen Mode: Local Multiplayer + Steam Remote Play!

Local Multiplayer + Steam Remote Play! New Stages: Four additional stages, including all-new special stages at Arizona and the UK;

Four additional stages, including all-new special stages at Arizona and the UK; New Music Tracks: Five new, carefully-selected music tracks;

Five new, carefully-selected music tracks; New Cars and New Rally Events: The community’s most wanted vehicle – Pada 82 is here!

The community’s most wanted vehicle – Pada 82 is here! New Weather: Fog, with enhanced weather dynamics for a more immersive experience!

Old School Rally features fast-paced, arcade-style gameplay, with emphasis on driving skill and highspeed manoeuvres. Carefully crafted retro style visuals, reminiscent of the late ’90s rally games full of nostalgia and charm, making it a must-play for everyone. With a variety of rally tracks from around the globe, race across different surfaces including dirt, tarmac and snow and challenge your driving skills. Choose from a diverse line-up of rally cars inspired by the legends of the past, each with unique characteristics and features.

The game is planned to be in early access for 6-10 months, according to the Steam page, and there’s info on how much the final version will change, as follows: “For the full version of the game we plan an expanded roster of cars and tracks, offering players a richer and more diverse experience. Additionally, we plan to implement refined gameplay mechanics, and additional features based on feedback from our Early Access community, ensuring a polished and comprehensive final release”.

Old School Rally is available in PC early access now on Steam.