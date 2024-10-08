Dunjungle release date confirmed for this month

Astrolabe Games has confirmed that its action roguelite title, Dunjungle, is coming to Steam early access on October 22nd.

The developer, Patapez Interactive, says that the game is “inspired by Action Roguelites such as Dead Cells, Rogue Legacy, Hades, Skul” and says the studio’s work is focussed on having “smooth controls, broad variety, quick game loop” and replayability.

A demo is coming as part of Steam Next Fest as well, so you can give it a try if you like the look of it.

Speaking of the “look of it”, check out a trailer, below:

Dunjungle is an action-packed roguelite about an ape, adventuring into a jungle under the menace of a corruptive power that is transforming its peaceful creatures and destroying everything on its way. You’ll explore continuously changing dungeons, temples, crypts, and other mysterious places, where you’ll find all sort of weird enemies and an arsenal of weapons, spells, and relics, granting you a different experience every time you play. Not all creatures are hostile! Along your way, you may find characters who are lost, trapped, or maybe just chilling in there. Help them out, and you might become friends! (Spoiler: A lot of them are monkeys).

The team says that there are no checkpoints in the game, and if you die you start again. That said, “several things remain for your next run”, apparently. If you unlock a new weapon or spell, for example, it’ll be available, and if you saved a trapped character they will “lend you a hand”.

Here’s some of the features:

Lots of weapons, spells and relics with unique effects.

Weapons and spells can also be merged with several elements, to create new and powerful versions.

Burn monsters with fire, use ice to slow them down, shock them with thunder, or just get them off you using wind to blow them away!

Dungeons are procedurally generated, made from big collection of hand-crafted rooms.

These rooms are filled with all sort of weird creatures, valuable treasures, dangerous traps, and of course, challenging bosses!

Dunjungle is coming to Steam early access on October 22nd.