Slopecrashers is a new snowboarding game coming in December

Developer Byteparrot and publisher Neonhive Games have together announced Slopecrashers, a new snowboarding game, coming soon.

Citing things like “next-level physics” and saying you can “nail mind-blowing tricks”, this one has me thinking about the glory days (?) of SSX and titles like that, and so it’s great to see an arcade-y snowboarding game hitting the slopes (sorry). In fact, the developer even says: “this easy-to-play, exhilarating-to-master arcade snowboarder is inspired by legendary kart racers and snowboarding games of generations past.”

With its next-level physics engine fine-tuned for the most satisfying stunts, slams, drifts, and glides, grab a snowboard (or even a frying pan) and hit the slopes as a madcap crew of cartoon animals – nailing sick tricks, navigating ridiculous courses, and triumphing in local split screen and online multiplayer. And did someone say CAMPAIGN MODE?! Stunts, combos, boost – repeat! In Slopecrashers, arcade snowboarding has never felt so good with everything built around its next-level physics engine. Build mega speed by chaining together tricks, barrel forward when you unlock that bonus speedboost, and engage your glider for dizzying airtime. Master the moves and become a legend – or play dirty! Deploy ludicrous combat items, from explosives to swarms of bees, and ensure nice guys really do finish last. So bring it on, grandma! Accessible for racers young and old, take on friends and family alike in mammoth multiplayer modes. Just like the good old days, Slopecrashers is designed with four player local split screen at its heart, so pick from over eight fully customisable cartoon animals (chicken, lemur, parrot, capybara… just imagine our veterinary bills) and go toe to toe. Claw to claw. Beak to beak? But fear not – if you’ve decided to embrace the Information Superhighway, duke it out in online multiplayer for up to eight players! *dial-up noises*.

The campaign mode is called out in the press release, too:

Looking to hone your solo skills? Slide into a globetrotting adventure in campaign mode and defeat a villainous hamster heckbent on revenge. Tailor your experience even further with arcade mode and create the snowboarding tournament of your dreams: experiment with a wild assortment of race types (including slaloms, battles, stuntshows, and shootouts) and choose your course from a combination of seven different worlds, from classic snowy tundras to a tropical jungle and a shopping mall. Each boasts two to four individual maps, so there’s plenty to sink your teeth into – though, on the subject of sinking teeth into things, don’t eat the yellow snow!!!

Slopecrashers launches December 4th on Steam for $17.99 (with a 15% discount).