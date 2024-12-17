Slopecrashers update fixes multiple issues, balances jetpack power

It may have only come out recently, but Slopecrashers has had a big update today, with lots of fixes, including a tweak to the jetpack power.

The developer starts off with his Steam update post, saying: “I fixed the issues in PLATINUM PEAKS in online mode that prevented some players from progressing into the next lap, so I enabled the map again now in online mode!” Then the dev moves onto lighting, which has been tweaked thus: ” some lighting did not carry over from the game engine into the final version of the game, which made some sections look a little odd. This is fixed now”.

Aside the jetpack power being “nerfed”, there are a whole heap of bugfixes, so strap in!

Platinum peaks rail grinding on pipes more reliable

platinum peaks cave exit collision fixed

fixed achievement bug with tours

some spelling issues fixed

platinum peaks goal respawn added

digital brake now correctly affects steering sensitivity as does analogue brake

cpu opponents less jumpy

platinum peaks no headstart for racers starting in the ground

fortress descent bots not blocked anymore at the end

tour events that enforce certain type of equipment should now refresh the loadout when going into character select

island lighting loading behaviour changed (should not be possible anymore to have the level loaded without lights)

falling out of cannon in tropical island in lap 3+ is fixed

pigeon bomb not passthrough-able anymore when its currently spawning

item effects should now work correctly online (snowman can grow and are not in the ground any more and rocks should be affected by gravity when spawned by a client)

sidegoals from tour shouldnt appear anymore in grand prix

medal count to unlock rewards has been reduced in campaign

players now also have iframes after respawning in online mode

server remembers if lobby was private after event is over

added UE logo

added credits

preset UI changed in customization

preset automatically loaded if not in a dirty state

Check out our review of the game, where we said is “is a great action racing game offering plenty of fun in both solo and multiplayer. With gargantuan amounts of stuff to collect and explore, it’ll still be offering plenty to do for months to come. For anyone with even a passing interest in the snowboarding genre, this is a fantastic time that shouldn’t be slept on. With promise of additional content in future, you’ll need your goggles on for the bright future of Slopecrashers.”

Slopecrashers is out now for PC.