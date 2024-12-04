Slopecrashers launches today on PC

Solo developer byteparrot, along with publisher Neonhive Games has announced that Slopecrashers is out today on PC via Steam.

In our review of the game, Steve said: “Slopecrashers is an arcade style snowboard racer that instantly feels familiar in the hand. Blending together constituent parts from an array of classic titles, I’ve been transported back to my younger years, playing with friends on the sofa, gently (and often not so gently) ribbing and cajoling each other as we tear down the mountains in desperate attempts for bragging rights. As such, I was sold from the off.”

Check out a trailer showing it off, below:

Hit the slopes with up to 8 friends or go solo in this easy-to-play, exhilarating-to-master snowboarding racer. Inspired by classics like SSX and Snowboard Kids but supercharged by a next-level physics engine, grab a board (or maybe a frying pan) and send feathers flying/whiskers wagging as a customisable crew of madcap animal snowboarders. Carve through epic courses, perform ridiculous stunts, and build up boosts to go really, really fast. Looking for a festive party game over the winter holidays? Just like the good old days, Slopecrashers is designed with 4 player local split screen at its heart, so duke it out with family and friends in competitive races or team up in co-op modes. Invited grandma to the big shindig but her car’s been snowed in? No stress! Boot up online multiplayer for up to 8 players and show granny who’s boss via the power of the World Wide Web. *dial-up noises*

Johannes Lugstein (Byteparrot) says: “I’m a solo developer who first started working on Slopecrashers over 6 years ago. My goal is to bring back the fun I experienced with snowboarding games of the past and create something new and fresh that everyone can play – and hardcore players can master. It’s honestly wild to think the game is finally being released!”

Slopecrashers is out today for PC via Steam.