Snow Bros Wonderland launches for PC and consoles

Clear River Games has announced its new title, Snow Bros Wonderland, is out today for PC, PS4, PlayStation 5, and Nintendo Switch.

The publisher is known for the more classic and retro games, and has paired up with Tatsujin (a Japanese studio) and developer Toaplan for this one, which is available digitally today (November 27th), with physical versions coming on December 10th for Switch and PlayStation 5.

Check out the new trailer, below:

Resting in deep freeze for nearly 30 long years, the lovable Snow Bros. Nick and Tom have finally thawed out to take on The Great King of Evil and bring harmony back to the peaceful Snow Land. Our sub-zero heroes are in for a frosty reception however, taking on all manner of minions, played against a backdrop of a uniquely different 3D isometric landscape, as they put their new moves and power-ups to good use, battling gigantic bosses and deploying snowballs which can be chained together to attack swaths of frosty foes. Fun, freezy, but never too easy, Snow Bros. Wonderland will melt the coldest of hearts whether played alone or with up to three friends!

Here’s some of the key features from the Steam page:

FOUR TIMES THE FUN: Previously, Snow Bros. was always a two-player game (which makes perfect sense given the name), but this time, the number of players has doubled! Now, you can have up to four players at once, making the adventure even more fun to experience. After all, shared joy is double the joy, and quadrupled joy is even better! Oh, and did you know that you can also customize your snowy avatar with hats, goggles, scarves, and all kinds of fun stuff? Find your own style!

ICE PELLETS AND SNOWBALLS: The legendary Snow Bros. series began over 30 years ago. Snow Bros. Wonderland is the newest chapter—and boy, has a lot changed in the last couple of decades! For starters, the graphics aren’t two-dimensional anymore; the new game offers a gorgeous 3D isometric style. Armed with an endless supply of ice pellets, gamers can turn monsters into snowballs, which can be kicked to destroy whole hordes of foes! Attacks can be chained to take down multiple enemies at once, and your snowball skills will be put to the ultimate test against some truly massive bosses. Are you (snow)man enough to defend Snow Land from evil King Atchich?

THE HISTORY OF SNOW BROS: The first game in the chilly, snowy Snow Bros. saga was released in 1990, featuring two snowman brothers, Nick and Tom, who rolled snowballs, jumped on platforms, and defeated enemies in a quest to rescue the princesses Puripuri and Puchipuchi. Four years later, the sequel, Snow Bros. 2: With New Elves—a game as quirky and bizarre as it was wonderfully entertaining—was released. But despite the love for the first two Snow Bros. games, we haven’t had a true third entry in the series. Until now.

