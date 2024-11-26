Squeakross: Home Squeak Home demo coming in December

Developer Alblune has announced a demo for its new game, Squeakross: Home Squeak Home, is coming to Steam on December 6th.

The demo, says the developer, will offer “players a taste of the upcoming puzzle-solving and home-decorating experience before its full release”.

“In the demo, you’ll meet a friendly mouse named Nini, an obsessed nonogram enthusiast and the brains behind the Home Squeak Home Program. She has given you an empty rodent residence, and it’s your task to solve Squeakross puzzles to furnish it! By using the puzzle catalog, players can begin getting the hang of completing puzzles to unlock furniture items. Each finished puzzle unlocks a new piece of furniture, transforming your home from empty to beautifully furnished!”

Squeakross Home: Squeak Home combines the charm of classic nonogram puzzles with the fun of home decoration. In the demo, step into the small shoes of a rodent, solve puzzles to unlock furniture, and customize your very own dream rodent residence! Squeakross is perfect for nonogram beginners and experts alike! Begin learning how to solve Squeakross puzzles with step-by-step guidance from Nini. Additional tutorials are available from the main menu at any time. Players are also encouraged to toggle the Logic Assist Mode for optional hints. This mode includes features like the ‘automatic case-solving’ and a ‘show mistakes’ button for those who may need a little extra help. For experienced nonogram experts, the demo includes some challenging puzzle variants that will unlock color variants for your furniture!

Here’s the key features for the game, from the press release:

56 puzzles to solve in the game’s free demo.

The logic-assist system reveals possible puzzle solutions to assist the new player experience.

Nini’s Challenges elevate the game’s difficulty and unlock color variants for existing furniture

35 furniture pieces are waiting to be collected in the demo preview.

11 costumes are available to dress up your furry friend!

The Rodent Editor allows you to fully customize your rodent tenant.

“Streamer mode” silences copyrighted music for a seamless stream experience.

The developer previously worked on The Spirit and the Mouse, which we enjoyed, scoring it a 8/10, and saying: “The Spirit and the Mouse is simply a delightful game, with a lovely setting and no enemies or pressure to spoil the laid back experience. If you’re looking for action or challenge this likely won’t be for you, but for anyone else the adventure of a little mouse with a big heart is well worth playing.”

Squeakross: Home Squeak Home is coming to PC in 2025.