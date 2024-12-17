Blade Chimera gets a new demo on Steam

Publisher Playism has announced a new demo for cyberpunk Metroidvania Blade Chimera has dropped on Steam, offering a new experience.

There was a demo on Steam already (and it was very good), but this new demo offers “a freshly updated experience to players that have previously played the Steam Next Fest version and new players alike.” It’s a timely demo, as well, since the release date is January 16th, 2025, so the developer Team Ladybug has said this will give players the chance to be able to try the game for themselves and get a taste of slaying demons in Osaka”.

“Other than the new demo, the full game itself is also far more polished and packed with content than what we anticipated with the original August 2024 release date. We’ve added a lot of new gimmicks for Lux, secret bosses, and more! and we’re confident that it’ll be a very enjoyable experience”, said the developer.

Here’s some of the changes to the demo:

Stage 2: Phoenix Gardens is now playable: We received a lot of feedback in June where players said the demo was fun, but they wanted to play more than just Stage 1, and so we’ve added Phoenix Gardens to the new demo, which will provide more places to explore!

Added a new ability to Lux, the Demon Sword: When you’re separated from the Demon Sword, power is charged in the blade. When it returns to you, it creates a shockwave that deals damage along its path. The main characteristic of this game is the action gameplay with the Demon Sword, and the new demo will showcase that even more.

Added a new collectable item: Puzzle Pieces: There are now doors that will only open if you have collected enough Puzzle Pieces. But what will happen if you collect all the Puzzle Pieces in the full game…?

Here’s some of the key features, as well:

As the Demon Sword, Lux offers a wide array of utilities. She can perform powerful attacks and shield you from harm, but also act as a platform and even restore objects that were once lost. Use your demonic companion to traverse and survive in a desolate, demon-ridden Osaka.

As Shin defeats demons and levels up, new skills can be unlocked via skill tree. Unlock the “Warp” skill to travel anywhere on the map or a double-jump to get up to higher ledges and explore new locations with ease.

Lux isn’t the only weapon in your arsenal. In addition to his main firearm, Shin can wield other weapons such as greatswords and whips. Experiment with a variety of armaments and create your own style of combat.

Blade Chimera is coming to PC and Nintendo Switch on January 16th, 2025.