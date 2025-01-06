Blade Chimera pre-orders are now open for Nintendo Switch

With the release date for Blade Chimera fast approaching, Playism and developer Team Ladybug have together announced Switch pre-orders are now open.

Previously, PC pre-orders had been available, but Playism says the Switch version now can be pre-ordered, too, but with a discount to those who own games by Team Ladybug that have released previously (such as IB), with 20% off. There are some caveats, however. People who “preorder the game by January 15, 2025 will enjoy a discount of 10% OFF”. Also: “Those who already own the digital versions of other Team Ladybug titles on the Nintendo Switch (Touhou Luna Nights, Record of Lodoss War -Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth-, and/or DRAINUS) will be able to enjoy an even bigger discount of 20% OFF. (does not apply to physical copies)”.

Check out a trailer for Blade Chimera, below:

It all began with the sudden appearance of a ghastly demonic horde. Humans fought against ghouls and ghosts in what would later be known as the “Demon War,” and the world was changed forever. Thirty years later, using their expertise in combating demons, a religious group called the “Holy Union” has carved out a small but stable enclave of survivors… In Blade Chimera you play as Shin, a demon hunter with no memory of his past, and strike an unusual partnership with Lux, a beautiful demon with the ability to shapeshift into a sword and manipulate time. Begin a quest to learn what happened to you and your loved ones, fight brutal battles against terrible demons, explore a corrupted and dangerous world, and regain what was once yours. In Blade Chimera, the map is much larger than any past Team Ladybug title, and you can explore more areas than ever before. With a plethora of side quests to complete on top of the main story campaign, players can immerse themselves in the futuristic world of Blade Chimera for a long while.

Here’s a list of the key features from the press release:

As the Demon Sword, Lux offers a wide array of utilities. She can perform powerful attacks and shield you from harm, but also act as a platform and even restore objects that were once lost. Use your demonic companion to traverse and survive in a desolate, demon-ridden Osaka.

As Shin defeats demons and levels up, new skills can be unlocked via skill tree. Unlock the “Warp” skill to travel anywhere on the map or a double-jump to get up to higher ledges and explore new locations with ease.

Lux isn’t the only weapon in your arsenal. In addition to his main firearm, Shin can wield other weapons such as greatswords and whips. Experiment with a variety of armaments and create your own style of combat.

Blade Chimera is coming to PC via Steam, and Nintendo Switch, on January 16th.