Brendan Greene and Playerunknown Productions reveal new game, and playable tech demo

Brendan Greene (the creator of PUBG) and Playerunknown Productions has announced a three-game plan, and launched a tech demo called Preface: Undiscovered World.

Preface: Undiscovered World is a first-person game, and is basically a playable demo of the Playerunknown Productions in-house engine called “Melba”, that the team says “uses cloudless tech to render real-scale Earth-sized planets entirely on a GPU.” This Preface demo, is actually part of a three-game plan reveal, that you can see in the new Playerunknown “studio journey” video, just released.

The first game is an open-world immersive sim, that the team says meets hardcore survival game, and will be aiming for Steam early access in Q2 of 2025, it’s called Prologue: Go Wayback.

Prologue: Go Wayback! is a single-player open-world emergent game within the survival genre in development at PLAYERUNKNOWN Productions using ‘Melba’, the studio’s in-house machine-learning-driven terrain generation technology, allowing the instant creation of millions of maps. Prologue: Go Wayback! Is the first of three games that will serve as both self-contained experiences and the building blocks for the studio’s ultimate project, ‘Artemis’. Project Artemis will be a massive multiplayer sandbox experience that leverages the technological advancements tested and refined in our tech demo, Preface: Undiscovered World, and Prologue: Go Wayback!.

In terms of what we can play now, in the form of Preface: Undiscovered World, here’s the key features and official word:

Preface: Undiscovered World is a tech demo showcasing PLAYERUNKNOWN Productions’ in-house technology ‘Melba’. The demo aims to provide users with an early look at the innovative technology that will power a new trilogy of titles including Prologue: Go Wayback!, a second currently unannounced title, and project, ‘Artemis’. Project Artemis will be a massive multiplayer sandbox experience that leverages the technological advancements tested and refined in our tech demo, Preface: Undiscovered World, and Prologue: Go Wayback!.

Earth-scale world generated in real-time by machine learning agents directly on your GPU (no cloud required)

Traverse a dynamically created environment and contribute valuable feedback

for future development

for future development Waypoint creation to mark points of interest

Postcard feature to document your journey

Local simulation showcased like never before

Preface: Undiscovered World is out now on Steam, Prologue: Go Wayback is coming to early access in Q2 2025.