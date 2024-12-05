Brendan Greene and Playerunknown Productions reveal new game, and playable tech demo

Brendan Greene (the creator of PUBG) and Playerunknown Productions has announced a three-game plan, and launched a tech demo called Preface: Undiscovered World.
Preface: Undiscovered World is a first-person game, and is basically a playable demo of the Playerunknown Productions in-house engine called “Melba”, that the team says “uses cloudless tech to render real-scale Earth-sized planets entirely on a GPU.” This Preface demo, is actually part of a three-game plan reveal, that you can see in the new Playerunknown “studio journey” video, just released.
The first game is an open-world immersive sim, that the team says meets hardcore survival game, and will be aiming for Steam early access in Q2 of 2025, it’s called Prologue: Go Wayback.
Prologue: Go Wayback! is a single-player open-world emergent game within the survival genre in development at PLAYERUNKNOWN Productions using ‘Melba’, the studio’s in-house machine-learning-driven terrain generation technology, allowing the instant creation of millions of maps. Prologue: Go Wayback! Is the first of three games that will serve as both self-contained experiences and the building blocks for the studio’s ultimate project, ‘Artemis’. Project Artemis will be a massive multiplayer sandbox experience that leverages the technological advancements tested and refined in our tech demo, Preface: Undiscovered World, and Prologue: Go Wayback!.
In terms of what we can play now, in the form of Preface: Undiscovered World, here’s the key features and official word:
Preface: Undiscovered World is a tech demo showcasing PLAYERUNKNOWN Productions’ in-house technology ‘Melba’. The demo aims to provide users with an early look at the innovative technology that will power a new trilogy of titles including Prologue: Go Wayback!, a second currently unannounced title, and project, ‘Artemis’. Project Artemis will be a massive multiplayer sandbox experience that leverages the technological advancements tested and refined in our tech demo, Preface: Undiscovered World, and Prologue: Go Wayback!.
- Earth-scale world generated in real-time by machine learning agents directly on your GPU (no cloud required)
- Traverse a dynamically created environment and contribute valuable feedback
for future development
- Waypoint creation to mark points of interest
- Postcard feature to document your journey
- Local simulation showcased like never before
Preface: Undiscovered World is out now on Steam, Prologue: Go Wayback is coming to early access in Q2 2025.