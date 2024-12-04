PUBG Battlegrounds Update 33.1 live now on PC

0 comments
KRAFTON Inc has released Update 33.1 for PUBG: Battlegrounds, adding fully destructible environments to the Sanhok map. While only currently on PC, the update will be arriving on consoles from December 12. Along will bringing a new layer of strategy to gameplay through the ability to devastate maps, the update will also be bringing winter-themes missions and rewards to the Survivor Pass to kick off good tidings to all. You can check out the full patch notes here, while an outline can be found below:
- Sanhok Goes Destructible: Continuing the environmental destruction introduced in Rondo, Sanhok will also evolve into a destructible map. Players will be able to destroy buildings, structures and objects with explosives, adding fresh gameplay dynamics and a new intensity to combat, in a more immersive and realistic environment. For the first time, the Red Zone becomes a destructive force as well. Explosions in the Red Zone can now destroy terrain and structures, bringing a heightened intensity to the battleground.
- Survivor Pass: Let It Snow: It’s time to celebrate the season with the winter-themed Survivor Pass: Let It Snow, packed with festive missions and rewards.
- Same Language Team: A highly requested new feature will launch in Normal Match for PC players, who can now be paired according to their language preference, ensuring smoother communication.
- Gunplay Enhancements: After a number of gunplay adjustments throughout the year, the developers are wrapping up with a final SMG rebalance, giving them a major accuracy buff which will make the weapons more effective in close-range combat and one-on-one encounters.
- Ranked Season 33: Thelatest season will offer competing players new permanent rewards like the FAMAS weapon skin and tier-specific bonuses with the leaderboard resetting after the live service maintenance.
The trailer for the PUBG Battlegrounds Update 33.1 can be watched here: