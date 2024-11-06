PUBG: Battlegrounds Update 32.2 out now

0 comments
Krafton Inc. has today released Update 32.2 for PUBG: Battlegrounds, a new update that features plenty of exciting content for fans of the game. It features a new vehicle, a brand new Arcade mode, and new crafting rewards, along with some additional updates and fixes. For full patch notes for the PUBG: Battlegrounds Update 32.2, you can check them out right here.
Here’s the official highlights for the PUBG: Battlegrounds Update 32.2:
- Black Market Returns with New Crafter Pass: The fan-favorite Black Market makes a return with Update 32.2, allowing players to unlock Progressive Weapon skins and unique Chromas for the Mk12, Beryl M762, ACE32, and M24. With the Crafter Pass: Black Market 2024, players can complete missions to earn rewards and use them in the Workshop for exclusive crafting opportunities. Stay tuned for additional details in the Black Market announcement.
- New Hot Drop Mode in Arcade: Arcade mode introduces Hot Drop, a fast-paced mode where up to 64 players drop into a compact zone and fight for survival as the circle closes in quickly. With tight spaces and fast action, players must be quick on their feet to secure loot and defend their ground as the chaos unfolds. Hot Drop will be available from November 20 to December 3, offering a fresh, intense twist on the classic battle royale experience.
- New Inflatable Boat Adds Stealth and Speed: Navigate the waterways with the all-new Inflatable Boat, a stealthy vehicle that adds a unique twist to water travel. This boat relies on teamwork to row across the water, seating up to four players and moving faster as more teammates join in. Players looking for a tactical edge can use this vehicle to silently approach the Battlegrounds’ shores.
- Additional Updates and Fixes: Update 32.2 also introduces updates to the Clan System, map bug fixes, quality-of-life improvements, and more.