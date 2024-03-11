PUBG: Battlegrounds gets Roadmap for 2024

KRAFTON has today announced what’s coming to PUBG: Battlegrounds in 2024 by unveiling the Roadmap of things to come this year. A multitude of changes and new features are being planned to keep the game feeling fresh, “aiming to elevate the live service game to new heights” with the addition of destructible environments, new collaborations, matchmaking improvements, and more.

Here’s a brief overview of what to expect from PUBG: Battlegrounds in 2024:

Destructible environments will allow for new attack routes and the ability to construct defensive barriers, and will start to preview in the upcoming April update.

Gunplay adjustments are coming every couple of months, with survival focused items coming, along with refined and expanded special modes. There will also be new gameplay systems and content, such as the team vs team system which will allow players to work with teammates in an effort to score against the opposing team and earn rewards through winning streaks.

New content and collaborations intend to enrich the integral features of what makes PUBG so exciting, with new skins, sought-after vehicle brands, and unique IPs are all being planned.

Matchmaking improvements will ensure a more balanced environment in normal matches, and refinements are coming to the Matchmaking Rating system to make competition fairer across the board. Behaviour patterns of bots are also going to see changes that will give players a more immersive and meaningful experience, featuring more natural actions across a range of scenarios.

An overhaul in ranked play will see new tier rewards, a change to the Rank Points system, and the newest PUBG map are all parts of the PUBG: Battlegrounds 2024 Roadmap.

PUBG: Battlegrounds will be transitioning over to Unreal Engine 5, and User Generated Content will start to feature this year.

Finally, to ensure fair play across the board, anti-cheat measures will be intensified so that a better focus is placed on not only Ranked play but Normal Matches as well, and all game modes. Illegal software use is something KRAFTON want gone, and thanks to deep learning technology, this will be something that the developers will detect quicker.

A video has been released that gives much more detail to the PUBG: Battlegrounds 2024 Roadmap, and you can watch it below: