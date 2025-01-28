Dark and Darker Mobile will soft launch in the USA in February

Krafton has announced the extraction RPG Dark and Darker Mobile will be soft launching in the USA as well as Canada on February 4th.

The publisher says the initial soft launch for Dark and Darker Mobile was just planned to be for Canada, but due to “strong feedback from North American players eager for early access to the game” it has been extended to now include the USA. The game has multiple classes,

“We are thrilled to expand our soft launch beyond Canada and bring Dark and Darker Mobile to even more players across North America,” said Joonseok Ahn, Executive Producer at Bluehole Studio. “The strong enthusiasm from the community encouraged us to accelerate our plans, and we look forward to gathering more feedback as we prepare for the global release.”

Dark and Darker Mobile gained significant attention last year through two large-scale global tests and its showcase at gamescom 2024, the world’s largest gaming exhibition. The game continues to evolve based on community input, with key updates focused on enhancing gameplay, expanding content, and refining mobile optimization ahead of a global launch in the first half of this year.

The official blurb from the website says:

Monsters aren’t the only danger lurking in this dungeon to get you. Thieving and treacherous adventurers, along with the endless darkness itself can pose the greatest threats. You might fall victim to your fellow adventurers or find yourself engulfed by the surging Dark Swarm. However, if you manage to escape while uncovering treasures, unimaginable riches and fame await you. So what do you think, adventurer? Are you ready to test your fate? Discover for yourself whether you can achieve glory through wealth and fame, or lose yourself in the depths of darkness and become part of it…

Dark and Darker Mobile is currently available for global pre-registration. It’s coming to Android and Apple devices