KRAFTON acquires Tango Gameworks and Hi-Fi Rush IP

KRAFTON has today announced it has acquired Tango Gameworks, saving the studio and keeping IPs like Hi-Fi Rush alive. The news breathes a welcome sigh of relief for the company recently closed by Xbox, meaning the studio has been given a new lease of life at KRAFTON. Tango Gameworks was founded in 2010, and are known for creating the excellent horror series The Evil Within, supernatural action-adventure Ghostwire: Tokyo, and musical extravaganza Hi-Fi Rush.

When Hi-Fi Rush dropped unexpectedly, players around the world were treated to a colourful and exciting action-platformer that took everyone by surprise, going on to win ‘Best Animation’ at the BAFTA Game Awards, ‘Best Audio Design’ at The Game Awards, and a Game Developer’s Choice award for ‘Best Audio.

We loved Hi-Fi Rush, and the news that KRAFTON has acquired Tango Gameworks has made us all very happy. In our review we said, “If you’ve seen the tweets or posts about why Hi-Fi Rush should be played, I hope this review has helped to swing you in the right direction. We rarely get surprises like this, and when they’re this good, it helps to cement just how important enjoying games is. Too often the world gets caught up on what developers do wrong, or how a fascination with deep and unnecessary critiquing has become the norm. Instead, we should treat games with more respect. Tango Gameworks has put something out that oozes fun and a good time. The combat is excellent, as is its soundtrack, traversal, and visuals. Try to remember how fortunate we are, and then thank Hi-Fi Rush for being around at a time when we need to let loose now more than ever.”

KRAFTON intends to collaborate with Xbox and ZeniMax to make sure the transition is as smooth as it can be for Tango Gameworks, making sure the team can continue to develop the Hi-Fi Rush IP as well as explore future projects, whatever they may be. It highlights the willingness to expand KRAFTON’s portfolio of games and “push the boundaries of interactive entertainment.”