Hi-Fi Rush Arcade Challenge update adds two new game modes for free

Tango Gameworks and Bethesda has released the Arcade Challenge update for Hi-Fi Rush for free, that adds new modes to play through for fans.

The two new modes for Hi-Fi Rush are BPM Rush! and Power Up! Tower Up! and both require you to have played through the main game before you can get into them. In BPM Rush! mode, you go through fights that get tougher and tougher as the songs speed up, there are three difficulties (easy, normal, EX) with each going up to 200 beats per minute.

Power Up! Tower Up! mode is a bit different, and is remixed version of the existing Rhythm Tower mode, only with randomised enemies and challenges. On top of that, Chai (the main character) starts without any of his upgrades. You have to grab his upgrades between rounds to get back up to your best, but upgrades also carry special traits that will change the next fight, sometimes boosting you, and sometimes making it even harder.

There are also two new enemies that are part of the new update, more rewards; including special attacks, costumes, and a “secret final prize for players who clear all 40 challenges tied to the two new modes”.

We loved Hi-Fi Rush when it was shadow dropped back in January this year, with Chris White scoring it a massive 9.5/10 and saying: “We rarely get surprises like this, and when they’re this good, it helps to cement just how important enjoying games is. Too often the world gets caught up on what developers do wrong, or how a fascination with deep and unnecessary critiquing has become the norm. Instead, we should treat games with more respect. Tango Gameworks has put something out that oozes fun and a good time. The combat is excellent, as is its soundtrack, traversal, and visuals. Try to remember how fortunate we are, and then thank Hi-Fi Rush for being around at a time when we need to let loose now more than ever”.

Hi-Fi Rush is out now for PC and Xbox Series S|X.