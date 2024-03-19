Hi-Fi Rush released on PlayStation 5 today

Previously exclusive to Xbox Series S|X and PC, Bethesda has announced Hi-Fi Rush is out today for PlayStation 5 users, too.

Developed by Tango Gameworks, the game was originally shadow dropped during a developer direct showcase from Xbox, and it marks the first wave of Xbox console-exclusives hitting other platforms, with the likes of Pentiment, Grounded, and Sea of Thieves still to come.

Check out the launch trailer for the PS5 version of Hi-Fi Rush, below:

Hi-Fi RUSH stars wannabe rockstar Chai and a ragtag group of misfits battling against a megalomaniacal robotics corporation in a world where all the action syncs to the beat. Every strike, parry, dodge, jump and more syncs automatically to the music, allowing for gameplay that is not only exhilarating but also extremely satisfying. A player’s moves aren’t dictated by the music like in a traditional rhythm game — players have the freedom of a full action game. However, inputting your moves with the beat amplifies the player’s attacks along with the music. Hi-Fi RUSH on PlayStation 5 also includes post-launch updates and modes like the Arcade Challenge! Update!. See how far (and how fast) you can go in BPM Rush, earn powers and climb for the high score in Power Up! Tower Up! or even strike a pose with Photo Mode. (Note: Players get access to BPM Rush and Power Up! Tower Up! after completing the main story campaign. Once unlocked, these features are available from the Hideout.)

The game features music from Nine Inch Nails, The Black Keys, and other big acts.

We enjoyed it when we reviewed it on Xbox, with Chris White saying: “We rarely get surprises like this, and when they’re this good, it helps to cement just how important enjoying games is. Too often the world gets caught up on what developers do wrong, or how a fascination with deep and unnecessary critiquing has become the norm. Instead, we should treat games with more respect. Tango Gameworks has put something out that oozes fun and a good time. The combat is excellent, as is its soundtrack, traversal, and visuals. Try to remember how fortunate we are, and then thank Hi-Fi Rush for being around at a time when we need to let loose now more than ever”.

Hi-Fi Rush is out now for PC, Xbox, and PlayStation 5.