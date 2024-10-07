Kill the Crows now available for Nintendo Switch

Developer 5minlab (part of Krafton) has released Kill the Crows on Nintendo Switch, following the PC launch of the game last year. Announced during the August Nintendo Direct, the PC version was released in August last year, and has “very positive” ratings on Steam.

The Switch version also adds a change to the game in the form of the “Curse” difficulty level. 5minlab says this new system “s built for players who are looking to squeeze additional challenge out of Kill the Crows. Players are able to activate Curses that make the game harder by modifying how it plays, such as by increasing the complexity of enemies’ “bullet hell”-style attacks or obscuring the outer edges of the screen behind a dense black fog.”

On top of that, the Joy-Con vibration functions deliver a “tactile experience of pulling the revolver’s trigger”, and “the aiming system has also been adjusted to make targeting easier for handheld devices, and the difficulty level has been re-balanced as well”, says the team behind the game.

Kill the Crows is set in a twisted version of the Wild West, with players taking on the role of “Isabella,” a gunslinger driven by revenge as she faces off against fanatics who worship a mysterious faction of humanoid crows in intense shootouts. Since its official release on Steam in August 2023, Kill the Crows has drawn praise for its exhilarating action and unique gameplay. That success prompted 5minlab to develop and release this new and improved Nintendo Switch version just over a year after the original launch.

Um Tae-yoon, Producer of 5minlab, stated, “The release of the Nintendo Switch version was made possible thanks to the incredible support of players worldwide. We will continue to deliver exciting game experiences with new content and services for our players.”

Kill the Crows is out now for Nintendo Switch (£3.99) and PC (demo available).