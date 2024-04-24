PUBG is bringing back the original Erangel map

Krafton has announced it’s bringing back the PUBG Erangel map as “Erangel Classic” on May 14th, alongside update 29.2.

The team says it’s returning to its roots, and that the Classic version of the map “recreates the initial version of Erangel, PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS’ first ever battleground, designed to evoke nostalgia for players who remember the early access days”, adding that “Erangel Classic blends the original concepts and atmosphere of Erangel at the time of its first release with current gameplay elements to provide a unique old-school experience”.

That said, it will be a limited affair. All the details are below:

Iconic elements from the original Erangel map have been implemented in Erangel Classic. Upon entering Erangel Classic, players will find that benches have returned, with weapons placed on them across the starting island. The gunplay balance has also been adjusted to capture the feel of the early days, with the recoil of all weapons, except for a few, being reduced. Players can also find the Tommy Gun in the Care Package, just like in the old days. Additionally, players will be able to experience foggy and rainy weather, as well as graphics, world map, and a minimap that call back to the original PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS release.

Krafton says that “Players can experience Erangel Classic in Normal Match for a limited time”. The publisher adds that “it will be available on PC from 14 May to 28 May, and on consoles from 23 May to 6 June. During this period, Erangel Classic will replace the current Erangel map in Normal Match”.

So basically this means that the current Erangel map will be swapped out for the classic version, on the dates above. Perhaps if it’s popular enough, Krafton might keep it in rotation for longer, but for now, it’s a nice way for fans who played back when PUBG first blew up big to play again, with a familiar feeling.

PUBG is out now on PC and consoles, and is free to play.