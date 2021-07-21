Krafton Inc has revealed its PUBG: Battlegrounds collaboration with Tottenham Hotspur F.C. player and captain of the South Korean national team, Son Heung-min. The collaboration runs from July through October. It includes an in-game event and the opportunity for players to earn or purchase exclusive Son-themed in-game items. As part of the partnership, Krafton will also give away real-world Level 3 helmets autographed by Son.

Son Heung-Min had this to say:

After being a player of PUBG since its launch, I am thrilled to be able to work directly with Krafton on this amazing partnership. Krafton designed a character that looks just like me, and the skins mirror my style. I would love to win a chicken dinner with my character.

PUBG x Son Heung-min Collaboration details

Sonny Collaboration Event. From July 21 through August 3, players can participate in special in-game event missions. Earn points that can be used to acquire exclusive Son-themed items like his Level 3 helmet and Contraband coupons.

The PUBG x Son Heung-min Collaboration runs from July through October 2021.